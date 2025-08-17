Round Hill Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Round Hill Asset Management decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Polaris accounts for about 1.1% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Polaris worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 162.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $21,776,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.55%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

