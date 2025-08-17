Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 649,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $58,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 185.0% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

