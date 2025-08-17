Cambiar Investors LLC Has $70.64 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,545 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 3.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $70,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.97. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

