Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2273200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Falcon Gold Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.61.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
