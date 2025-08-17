Round Hill Asset Management Cuts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Round Hill Asset Management cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.18.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $203.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.00. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,825,013.91. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,580. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

