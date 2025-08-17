Short Interest in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Rises By 312.0%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 954,200 shares, agrowthof312.0% from the July 15th total of 231,600 shares. Currently,3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently,3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXJ. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 672.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DXJ stock opened at $125.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

