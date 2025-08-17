FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of FUCHS SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 6,128 shares.The stock last traded at $12.01 and had previously closed at $11.85.

FUCHS Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56.

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). FUCHS had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FUCHS SE – Unsponsored ADR will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUCHS Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

