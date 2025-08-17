Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Trading 8.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $39.77. Approximately 487,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 843,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 8.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $695.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

