East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Stock Price Down 9.4% – What’s Next?

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 116,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 87,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

East Side Games Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44.

About East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group Inc is a free-to-play mobile game group, that creates engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Its studio group entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile; Trailer Park Boys Greasy Money, and many more.

