Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Lotus Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 331,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 154,275 shares.The stock last traded at $2.04 and had previously closed at $2.00.

Lotus Technology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lotus Technology

About Lotus Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Lotus Technology by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lotus Technology by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lotus Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

