Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Lotus Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 331,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 154,275 shares.The stock last traded at $2.04 and had previously closed at $2.00.
Lotus Technology Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.
Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lotus Technology
About Lotus Technology
Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lotus Technology
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.