Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $178.31 and last traded at $178.14. Approximately 890,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,033,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Northland Securities set a $275.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 3.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.04.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,011,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 483.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,310,000 after purchasing an additional 204,983 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

