Saga (LON:SAGA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193.80 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 191.40 ($2.59), with a volume of 284267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188 ($2.55).

Saga Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £266.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Saga

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

