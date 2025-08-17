iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Short Interest Update

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,800 shares, adropof82.4% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 332.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $34.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.36. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

About iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.