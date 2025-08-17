Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,500 shares, adropof81.2% from the July 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Exchange Group stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Japan Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Japan Exchange Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

Further Reading

