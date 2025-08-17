Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, adropof77.8% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of SOAGY opened at $46.28 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
