Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, adropof77.8% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SOAGY opened at $46.28 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

