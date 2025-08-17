Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 103.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veralto by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,992 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the first quarter worth about $172,399,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $96,888,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Veralto by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,223,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,137,000 after acquiring an additional 682,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Veralto by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,074,000 after acquiring an additional 509,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

