Boston Partners Acquires 445 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Boston Partners lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,612,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $169.45 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.93 and a 12 month high of $178.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.45.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.28. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

