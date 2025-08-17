AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASTS. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth about $203,375,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth about $59,523,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth about $9,218,000. Key Colony Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 204.1% in the first quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at about $7,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

ASTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $45.40 to $42.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.33. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 7,213.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $147,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $717,950. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 305,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,107.28. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,250 shares of company stock worth $4,671,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

