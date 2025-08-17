Boston Partners Sells 2,372 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STC has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.91. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $143,203.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,736.01. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $371,932.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.04. This represents a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.