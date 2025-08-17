Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Buys New Stake in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in BCE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Stock Up 0.9%

BCE stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. BCE, Inc. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 565.0%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 434.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

