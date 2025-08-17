Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN) Position Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,211 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 500.0% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

SNN stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on SNN shares. HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

