Boston Partners Reduces Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.66% of CTO Realty Growth worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 98,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 408,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jones Trading lowered their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, CEO John P. Albright bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $64,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 628,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,713,316.35. This represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Brokaw bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,414.94. The trade was a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,800 shares of company stock worth $132,960 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE CTO opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.74.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -132.17%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Stories

