Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $734,000 Position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $313.13 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright set a $400.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,034,300. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,021.17. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,681 shares of company stock valued at $24,618,359 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

