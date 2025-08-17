Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cfra Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.