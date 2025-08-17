Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 3,674 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 196.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Doximity by 10.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 214.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

DOCS opened at $65.12 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

In other Doximity news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,934. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $114,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,721.62. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,940. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

