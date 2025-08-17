Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $118,000 Position in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $10,503,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UiPath by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 72,049 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in UiPath by 13.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in UiPath by 85.4% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 161,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 74,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $119,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,598,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,180,656. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 831,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,922. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.49, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. UiPath, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.