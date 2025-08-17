Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82,491 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,819 shares of company stock valued at $49,796,547 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Westpark Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

