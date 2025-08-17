National Pension Service Purchases 86 Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

National Pension Service raised its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Nordson were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nordson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $213.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.68 and a 200 day moving average of $206.69. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.86.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

