Benjamin Edwards Inc. Reduces Holdings in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. UiPath, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on UiPath

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $119,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,598,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,180,656. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 831,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,922 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.