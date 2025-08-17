Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $19,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 507.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 41,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,997 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 980.9% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 765,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,375,000 after purchasing an additional 694,526 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,681,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,400 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,871.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,797,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.7024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CM. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.