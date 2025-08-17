Benjamin Edwards Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ball by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,447,000 after acquiring an additional 367,798 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,847,000 after acquiring an additional 396,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,147,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,403,000 after acquiring an additional 207,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $68.12.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.27.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

