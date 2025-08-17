Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 16,083 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,083 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.79 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,950. This represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.04.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

