Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 459 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCN opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $231.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $943.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.38 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

