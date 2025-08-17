Citigroup Inc. Acquires 15,907 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Franklin Electric worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $95.82 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $587.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,200,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Electric news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $2,131,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,000. This represents a 51.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,438 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,738. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FELE. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FELE

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.