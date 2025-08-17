Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 126.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 146.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

