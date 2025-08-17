Michael (Mike) Wilkins Buys 1,609 Shares of QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Wilkins bought 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$21.22 ($13.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,141.37 ($22,169.72).

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from QBE Insurance Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 148.0%. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

