Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Director Buys $68,635.00 in Stock

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) Director Anna U. Loengard bought 26,500 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $68,635.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $76,689.90. This trade represents a 852.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.91. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

