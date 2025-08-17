Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Ned S. Holmes Sells 600 Shares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $40,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,995. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.66 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

