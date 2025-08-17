Philippe D. Katz Buys 10,000 Shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) Stock

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) Director Philippe D. Katz acquired 10,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 180,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,747.42. This represents a 5.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Eastman Kodak Stock Performance
Shares of KODK stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. Eastman Kodak Company has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KODK
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Kodak
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.