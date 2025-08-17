Philippe D. Katz Buys 10,000 Shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) Stock

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) Director Philippe D. Katz acquired 10,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 180,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,747.42. This represents a 5.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of KODK stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. Eastman Kodak Company has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 104,703 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 50.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,711,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 910,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,465,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 123,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 17.6% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 147,205 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KODK

About Eastman Kodak

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.