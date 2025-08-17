A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 139.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,711 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of A. O. Smith worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. National Pension Service increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 161.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.