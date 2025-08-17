Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $367.73 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $367,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

JEPI stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

