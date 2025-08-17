Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 86,751 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of VFH stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $100.87 and a 12-month high of $130.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.