Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,261,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.67% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $348,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,562,000 after buying an additional 2,752,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after buying an additional 1,718,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after buying an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,677,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,690.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 652,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,377,000 after buying an additional 641,239 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $83.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3408 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

