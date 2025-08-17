Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $13,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,373,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,399 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $182,988,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,488,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,193,000 after acquiring an additional 167,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,480,000 after acquiring an additional 103,384 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,408 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

