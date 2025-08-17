Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases 5,200 Shares of Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Frontline by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 530,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Price Performance

NYSE FRO opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.22. Frontline PLC has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

Frontline Announces Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $427.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.26 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline PLC will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 397.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

