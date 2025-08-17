Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,713,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,903 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $298,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,956,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 869,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,467,000 after purchasing an additional 225,641 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $99.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $100.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.