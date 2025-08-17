MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.73.

NYSE MSCI opened at $556.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $561.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $548.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,089.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

