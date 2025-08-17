Horizon Investments LLC Buys 278 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.77. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

