Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,678,000 after buying an additional 142,150 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,009,000 after buying an additional 1,529,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,764,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,165,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,653,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,320,000 after buying an additional 1,113,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $529.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $554.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.40.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

