The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 113.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $206.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.49. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

